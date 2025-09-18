Berenberg announced on Wednesday that it had downgraded Eli Lilly shares to 'hold' from 'buy', with a target price reduced from $970 to $830, highlighting the "high expectations" surrounding the American pharmaceutical group.



In a research note, the analyst points out that Lilly shares have delivered spectacular returns to investors over the past five years, with gains of 413% compared to an average of 71% for its peers in the sector.



"While we expect Lilly to continue to play a leading role, we believe that the growth cycle of the obesity market has plateaued and that consensus expectations for Lilly's franchise are high," the broker said.



With its forecasts now slightly below consensus expectations, Berenberg prefers to adopt a "hold" recommendation on the stock.



Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.