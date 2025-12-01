Eli Lilly said on Monday that it is significantly lowering the price of its obesity drug Zepbound for patients who buy it directly through its LillyDirect platform. Starting December 1, the monthly cost of single-dose vials will range from $299 to $449, depending on the dose, compared with a previous range of $349 to $499. That price remains well below the $1,086 list price, which is often unaffordable for patients without adequate health coverage.

The move comes as the Trump administration recently reached agreements with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to make GLP-1 treatments more accessible, notably through a planned public platform, TrumpRx. However, the current price cut applies only to the available single-dose vials, and not to the multi-dose pens targeted by the agreements, which are still awaiting FDA approval. Eli Lilly says it intends to continue diversifying access channels and delivery devices to meet strong demand.

At the same time, competition is intensifying: Novo Nordisk recently lowered its prices for Wegovy and Ozempic to $349 per month and is offering a temporary $199 deal for initial doses. These adjustments reflect mounting pressure on the prices of weight-loss treatments, amid sustained demand and political debates over access to medicines. According to Eli Lilly, direct sales now account for over 1/3 of new Zepbound prescriptions, signalling a structural shift in the sector's distribution channels.