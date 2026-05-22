Eli Lilly delivers breakthrough obesity treatment with potential for 30% average weight loss
Eli Lilly has announced highly encouraging preliminary results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Retatrutide in adults who are either obese or overweight, accompanied by at least one weight-related comorbidity excluding diabetes.
The 80-week results reveal that all tested doses (4 mg, 9 mg, and 12 mg) met both primary and secondary endpoints, delivering clinically significant weight reduction.
At the maximum 12 mg dose, participants achieved an average weight loss of 30.3%. The American healthcare giant noted that this 30% threshold has long been associated with bariatric surgery (primarily through stomach size reduction).
According to Dr. Ania Jastreboff, Director of the Yale Obesity Research Center and lead investigator of the study: "it was impressive to see that every dose of retatrutide led to a clinically meaningful weight reduction for nearly every participant."
Beyond physical appearance, the treatment demonstrated major improvements across several cardiovascular risk factors, including waist circumference, non-HDL cholesterol, triglycerides, and systolic blood pressure.
Eli Lilly and Company is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical groups. Net sales break down by therapeutic field as follows:
- endocrinology (74%): products for treating osteoporosis, diabetes, and growth problems;
- oncology (14.4%);
- immunology diseases (8.1%);
- neurology (2.1%): primarily drugs used in treating depression and schizophrenia;
- other (1.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (66.7%), Europe (17.7%), Japan (3.2%), China (3%) and other (9.4%).
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