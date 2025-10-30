Eli Lilly significantly exceeded forecasts in the third quarter, driven by a surge in the sales of its diabetes and obesity treatments. Revenue jumped 54% year-on-year to $17.6bn, well above the $16.01bn anticipated. Adjusted EPS reached $7.02, compared with $5.69 expected. These exceptional results prompted the group to raise its annual forecasts, with revenue now expected between $63bn and $63.5bn for 2025, and adjusted EPS of $23 to $23.70.

Sales of Mounjaro, a treatment for type 2 diabetes, more than doubled in one year, reaching $6.52bn, while sales of Zepbound, a weight loss drug, grew 184% to $3.57bn. In the US, overall sales rose 45%, driven by a sharp increase in prescription volumes. Net income for the quarter was $5.58bn, compared with $970m a year earlier. The stock is currently up over 2%.

Building on its lead in the GLP-1 treatment market, Eli Lilly continues to strengthen its position with strategic partnerships, such as the one announced with Walmart to facilitate access to Zepbound. The company is also counting on the arrival of orforglipron, its experimental anti-obesity pill, to maintain its leadership. Competition is intensifying: Novo Nordisk has launched a counter-offer for the American biotech company Metsera, coveted by Pfizer, signaling an escalation of rivalry in a rapidly expanding market.