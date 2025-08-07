Eli Lilly announces initial results from the Phase 3 ATTAIN-1 trial evaluating orforglipron, an investigational oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, in 3,127 adults who are obese or overweight with a weight-related medical condition and without diabetes.



At 72 weeks, the study met the primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints compared to placebo, including improvements in a number of cardiovascular risk factors.



For the primary endpoint, administration of orforglipron 36 mg once daily without dietary or fluid restrictions resulted in an average weight reduction of 12.4% compared with 0.9% with placebo.



Based on these results, Eli Lilly says it is on track to submit orforglipron to global regulatory authorities by the end of the year and is making substantial investments to meet anticipated demand at launch.