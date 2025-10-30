Eli Lilly and Company announces an investment of more than $1.2bn to modernize and expand its Lilly del Caribe manufacturing facility in Carolina, Puerto Rico. The project aims to integrate state-of-the-art technologies and increase production capacity for oral medications, particularly in the cardiometabolic, neurological, oncology, and immunology fields.



The plant will produce, among other products, orforglipron, Lilly's first oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, which is expected to be submitted for regulatory approval for obesity by the end of 2025. This project is part of the company's overall commitment to invest $50 billion in manufacturing in the United States.



According to Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president of industrial operations, this expansion "reinforces the site's strategic role in the global manufacturing network."



The project is expected to generate up to 1,000 construction jobs and 100 permanent skilled positions, with commissioning scheduled for late 2028.