The weight-loss and diabetes drug giant is joining the select group of companies with market caps of over one trillion dollars.

While this is only symbolic, it is nevertheless the first time a healthcare company has crossed this threshold. Obesity and diabetes can therefore no longer be considered defensive segments, but rather part of a growth sector, on a par with technology stocks. Mounjaro and Zepbound, Eli Lilly's flagship treatments, are administered to millions of people and have enabled the US group to take a clear lead in recent months over Novo Nordisk, its main rival.

Eli Lilly now has all the hallmarks of a true growth company: revenue and margins are posting dazzling growth rates, visibility on the future is relatively comfortable, innovation is strong with numerous treatments in research and development, pricing power is significant and the strategy is oriented toward direct-to-consumer sales.

Wall Street is therefore broadly enthusiastic, even though we should not forget that the gradual arrival of generics will open the way to other players in the coming years. In addition, the Danish group Novo Nordisk does not enjoy the same privileged access to the US market as Eli Lilly, given that federal authorities are imposing restrictions, although it still has strengths and by no means has had its last word.

Eli Lilly is now worth nearly five times as much as its Danish competitor and becomes the eleventh company to exceed $1,000 billion in market capitalization. For the record, the others are: Nvidia (4,380), Apple (4,100), Alphabet (3,865), Microsoft (3,600), Amazon (2,500), Broadcom (1,900), Meta Platforms (1,600), Aramco (1,580), Tesla (1,400), TSMC (1,200) and Berkshire Hathaway (1,100).