On Monday, Eli Lilly announced the launch of a platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) designed to give biotech companies access to its drug discovery models, based on years of in-house research.



The US pharmaceutical group said that this first series of models includes proprietary data representing a total R&D investment of over $1bn, making it one of the largest projects in terms of AI systems accessible to biotech companies.



The laboratory, which points out that it has spent several decades building databases for its pharmaceutical research, explains that it wants to share these resources in order to stimulate biotechnology research as a whole.



According to Lilly, the TuneLab platform was designed to give small biotech companies access to the same AI capabilities used daily by its own researchers, with the goal of accelerating the development of new drugs through expanded access to its tools.