Eli Lilly announces the launch of "Brain Health Matters," a multi-year campaign to raise awareness about the prevention of cognitive disorders, including Alzheimer's disease.



Led in the US by actress and activist Julianne Moore, the initiative encourages early and regular dialogue between patients and doctors about brain health.



Anne E. White, president of Lilly Neuroscience, emphasizes that early assessment is essential to taking action before symptoms appear.



Launched during World Alzheimer's Month, the campaign will be rolled out across television, digital, and audio media, with practical resources to encourage everyone to incorporate brain health into their prevention habits.