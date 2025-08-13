Eli Lilly is set to launch Mounjaro Kwikpen, a weekly 'pen injector' version of its obesity and diabetes treatment, in India, priced at 14,000 rupees (approximately $160) for the initial 2.5 mg dose, Reuters says.



Six dosages are available, up to 15 mg, with a maximum price of 27,500 rupees for one month.



Regulatory approval was obtained in June, shortly after the local launch of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy.



According to Vishal Manchanda (Systematix Institutional Equities), Mounjaro's price positioning is "attractive and competitive." Since its arrival in India at the end of March in bottle form, sales have grown strongly, doubling in July compared to the previous month.



As a reminder, Mounjaro Kwikpen and Wegovy belong to the class of GLP-1 receptor agonists, which regulate blood sugar levels and reduce appetite.