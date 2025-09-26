Eli Lilly announces that the US Food & Drug Administration has approved Inluriyo (imlunestrant, 200 mg) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic ER+, HER2- breast cancer with ESR1 mutation, after at least one line of hormone therapy.

The approval is based on a Phase III trial in which Inluriyo reduced the risk of progression or death by 38% compared to standard hormone therapies.

Median progression-free survival was 5.5 months versus 3.8 months. Jacob Van Naarden, president of Lilly Oncology, emphasizes that this oral treatment "represents an important step toward innovative, all-oral approaches."

The most common adverse events were mostly mild, with 4.6% of patients discontinuing treatment. The drug will be available in the US in the coming weeks. Inluriyo is also being studied in a Phase 3 trial (EMBER-4) in early-stage ER+, HER2- breast cancer with a high risk of relapse.