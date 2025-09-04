Eli Lilly has announced that the US FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to olomorasib for the treatment of certain newly diagnosed metastatic lung cancers with KRAS G12C mutations.



Breakthrough Therapy designation is intended to expedite the development and review of drugs for treating a serious condition when preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies that have received full FDA approval in one or more clinically meaningful endpoints.



The Breakthrough Therapy designation for olomoracib is based on data from the Phase 1/2 LOXO-RAS-20001 trial and the Phase 3 SUNRAY-01 trial.



Updated efficacy and safety data for olomorasib will be presented at the IASLC 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer.



The Breakthrough Therapy designation recognizes olomorasib's potential to be a significant therapeutic advance and highlights the ongoing unmet need for improved options for patients with KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC, said David Hyman, M.D., Lilly's chief medical officer.



Lily adds that it looks forward to presenting updated data from the olomorasib development program in a significantly larger number of patients and with longer follow-up at WCLC, and to continuing to study olomorasib in combination with immunotherapy-based regimens in various treatment settings in the Phase 3 SUNRAY-01 and SUNRAY-02 studies.