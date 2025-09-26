Eli Lilly and Company announces the official opening of its fourth US Lilly Gateway Labs (LGL) site in San Diego, in partnership with Alexandria Real Estate Equities. Located on the One Alexandria Square campus in Torrey Pines, the site offers 82,514 square feet (over 7,600 m2) of laboratory and office space, accommodating up to 15 companies and over 250 employees.



Daniel Skovronsky, Chief Scientific Officer and President of Lilly Research Laboratories and Lilly Immunology, emphasizes that this expansion allows Lilly to strengthen its ties with the San Diego biotech ecosystem to "bring bold science to life".



Since 2019, companies hosted at LGL have raised more than $2bn and are working on more than 50 therapeutic projects and platforms. Julie Gilmore, Vice President and Global Head of LGL, says the growth is based on a 'pragmatic and tailored' partnership approach.



This site complements the San Francisco, Boston, and Beijing locations and is part of the Lilly Catalyze360 program designed to support biotech innovation.