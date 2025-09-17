Eli Lilly announced detailed results from the Phase 3 ATTAIN-1 trial, evaluating the safety and efficacy of orforglipron, an investigational oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist, in obese or overweight adults with a weight-related medical condition and without diabetes.



At 72 weeks, all three doses (6 mg, 12 mg, and 36 mg) of orforglipron met the primary endpoint of greater reduction in body weight compared to placebo.



In addition, all three doses showed clinically meaningful results compared to placebo for the key secondary endpoints of body weight reduction (≥10%, ≥15% and ≥20%) and waist circumference reduction.



The trial results were presented at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.



In this Phase 3 study, orforglipron demonstrated robust efficacy results and safety consistent with the GLP-1 class, reinforcing its potential as a first-line treatment in primary care. In addition, orforglipron may help reduce known markers of obesity-related cardiovascular risk and support meaningful public health improvements, the principal investigator said.