On Thursday, Eli Lilly announced positive Phase 3 clinical results after two years of treatment with its drug Verzenio in high-risk early breast cancer.



The US biopharmaceutical group reports that adding Verzenio, a drug that prevents cancer cells from dividing and growing, to standard hormone therapy showed a statistically significant and clinically relevant improvement in overall survival compared to hormone therapy alone.



According to the laboratory, the seven-year analysis also confirmed a sustained benefit in terms of invasive disease-free survival and distant relapse-free survival, which it says underscores the consistency of the treatment's effect across all criteria studied.



Preventing relapse and helping patients live longer is the ultimate goal with adjuvant therapy, Lilly said.



This data validate Verzenio as the standard of care for patients with high-risk nodal disease and reinforce the urgency of treating all eligible patients, it added.



The international, randomized, open-label, multicenter Phase 3 trial enrolled 5,637 adult patients with early-stage hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-negative breast cancer with lymph node involvement and a high risk of recurrence. Participants were enrolled at over 600 centers in 38 countries.