Eli Lilly reports positive top-line results from the Phase 3 ATTAIN-2 trial evaluating orforglipron, an investigational oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, in adults with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes. NB: pmt +2.4%.



All three doses met the primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints, resulting in significant weight loss and reductions in HbA1c, and improvements in cardiometabolic risk factors at 72 weeks.



Participants with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes, a population with increased difficulty losing weight, lost an average of 22.9 pounds, or about 10 kg (10.5%) at the highest dose, with an average HbA1c reduction of 1.8%.



The safety profile was also consistent with injectable GLP-1 drugs. Eli Lilly now has the full set of clinical data needed to initiate global regulatory submissions for orforglipron.