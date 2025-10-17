Eli Lilly has announced that its treatment Verzenio (abemaciclib), combined with two years of adjuvant hormone therapy, reduced the risk of death by 15.8% compared to hormone therapy alone in patients with early-stage hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-negative, high-risk breast cancer.



Results from the phase III monarchE trial, published in Annals of Oncology and presented at the ESMO Annual Congress, also show durable benefits in invasive recurrence-free survival and distant relapse-free survival after a median follow-up of 6.3 years.



According to Jacob Van Naarden, president of Lilly Oncology, these data confirm Verzenio plus hormone therapy as the new standard of care for high-risk forms, with a safety profile consistent with previous analyses and no new safety signals.