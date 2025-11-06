Eli Lilly announces positive results from the Phase 2 trial of eloralintide, a once-weekly selective amylin receptor agonist, evaluated in 263 obese or overweight adults. After 48 weeks, all treatment groups met the primary endpoint, with average weight loss ranging from 9.5% to 20.1%, compared with 0.4% in the placebo group.



Improvements were also seen in body mass index and several cardiometabolic risk factors, such as waist circumference, blood pressure, lipid profile, and blood glucose. The most common adverse events were mild to moderate gastrointestinal disorders and fatigue, which were more pronounced at higher doses.



According to Kenneth Custer, executive vice president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health, these data confirm eloralintide's potential to offer high efficacy with improved tolerability. The company plans to launch Phase 3 trials by the end of the year for the treatment of obesity.