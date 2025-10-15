Eli Lilly has announced positive results from the Phase 3 ACHIEVE-2 and ACHIEVE-5 trials. ACHIEVE-2, the second comparative trial in the program, compared orforglipron to dapagliflozin, an SGLT-2 inhibitor, in adults with type 2 diabetes who were inadequately controlled on metformin.



In both trials, orforglipron (3 mg, 12 mg, 36 mg) met the primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints at 40 weeks for efficacy and treatment estimates, resulting in significant reductions in HbA1c and weight loss as well as improvements in several cardiovascular risk factors, all consistent with previously published studies in type 2 diabetes.



Orforglipron has now demonstrated superiority over two active comparators in clinical trials for type 2 diabetes, it said.



In the ACHIEVE-2 study, orforglipron outperformed dapagliflozin, a commonly used SGLT-2 treatment, and in the ACHIEVE-3 study, it showed greater efficacy than oral semaglutide. Together, these results reinforce orforglipron's potential to become a new standard of care for people with type 2 diabetes.