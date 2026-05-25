Eli Lilly has unveiled positive results from a Phase 1B study evaluating Verve-102, an experimental drug candidate designed to permanently deactivate the PCSK9 gene in the liver and reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, or "bad cholesterol," following a single infusion.

In the study, a single intravenous infusion of the product led to a significant decrease in circulating PCSK9 protein, accompanied by corresponding reductions in LDL-C across all dose levels evaluated.



The interim analysis, involving 35 participants, revealed that a single dose of the tested drug candidate induced dose-dependent mean reductions in PCSK9 protein, ranging from 51% (at the lowest dose) to 88% (at the highest dose).



According to Dr. Riyaz S. Patel, cardiologist at Barts Health NHS Trust and Professor of Cardiology at University College London: "These early data provide encouraging evidence that in vivo base editing of the PCSK9 gene could offer a novel approach to achieving substantial and durable LDL-C reduction through a single treatment."



Furthermore, Verve-102 was well tolerated at all dose levels, with no treatment-related serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities reported.



Eli Lilly plans to launch a Phase 2 clinical study by the end of the year.