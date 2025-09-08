On Monday, Eli Lilly unveiled positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib), a reversible Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, compared to chemo-immunotherapy in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who have not yet received treatment.



The study met its primary endpoint, showing a highly significant and clinically relevant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to chemo-immunotherapy, as assessed by an independent committee, recording one of the most pronounced effects ever observed with a BTK inhibitor used alone in a first-line trial in CLL.



Data on overall survival, a major secondary endpoint, were not yet sufficiently advanced at the time of this interim analysis, but preliminary data strongly favor pirtobrutinib, according to Lilly, which says it expects a full statistical analysis of this endpoint in 2026.