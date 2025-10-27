Eli Lilly announces new data from a Phase 3b study of Omvoh (mirikizumab) in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. By week 12, the treatment showed a significant improvement in the severity and frequency of fecal urgency and time to defecation, with effects maintained through week 28.



Mean urgency scores decreased from 6.9 to 3.3 points, and the daily frequency of urgency episodes decreased by 55%. The proportion of patients able to delay defecation for at least 15 minutes increased from 4.1% to 29.7%. Clinical, endoscopic, and histological improvements are consistent with previous results from the LUCENT trials.



Omvoh's safety profile remained consistent with previous data, with no new signals identified.



These results, presented at the American College of Gastroenterology Annual Meeting, confirm Omvoh's sustained efficacy in controlling bowel urgency and improving patients' quality of life.