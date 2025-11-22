On Friday the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly became the first health-care firm to surpass the $1 trillion mark in market capitalization, joining the world's largest companies historically dominated by the tech giants. This sharp advance, with the stock up over 36% since January, is largely thanks to the commercial success of its two flagship drugs: Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound, a weight-loss treatment.

Founded in 1876, Eli Lilly has historically established itself in diabetes treatment, notably with the first commercially launched insulin in 1923. The real turning point came with the 2022 approval of tirzepatide, a dual-action hormone molecule, which disrupted the antidiabetic market. Mounjaro generated over a billion dollars in its first year, competing with Novo Nordisk's treatments, while offering an expanded therapeutic approach.

The subsequent authorization of tirzepatide to combat obesity under the name Zepbound strengthened the group's position in a market estimated at over $150bn by 2030. Lilly's meteoric ascent illustrates the pharma sector's transformation, which is now capable of rivaling tech giants in terms of market valuation. This symbolic milestone reflects the growing importance of metabolic treatments in public health challenges and in the financial dynamics of the industry.