Eli Lilly announces detailed results from a Phase III trial evaluating Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in patients aged 10 to under 18 years with type 2 diabetes. At 30 weeks, treatment significantly reduced HbA1c (a key indicator of diabetes control) by an average of 2.2 points (compared to +0.05% with placebo) and improved body mass index (BMI) by an average of -11.2% at the 10 mg dose.



86.1% of participants treated with 10 mg achieved an HbA1c target of ≤6.5%, compared with 27.8% on placebo. The benefits were maintained over 52 weeks in the extension study.



The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal (diarrhea, nausea, vomiting), mostly mild-to-moderate. No cases of severe hypoglycemia were reported.



The company has submitted these results to regulatory authorities to expand the indication for Mounjaro to the pediatric population.