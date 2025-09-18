Eli Lilly announces detailed results from a Phase III trial evaluating Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in patients aged 10 to under 18 years with type 2 diabetes. At 30 weeks, treatment significantly reduced HbA1c (a key indicator of diabetes control) by an average of 2.2 points (compared to +0.05% with placebo) and improved body mass index (BMI) by an average of -11.2% at the 10 mg dose.
86.1% of participants treated with 10 mg achieved an HbA1c target of ≤6.5%, compared with 27.8% on placebo. The benefits were maintained over 52 weeks in the extension study.
The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal (diarrhea, nausea, vomiting), mostly mild-to-moderate. No cases of severe hypoglycemia were reported.
The company has submitted these results to regulatory authorities to expand the indication for Mounjaro to the pediatric population.
Eli Lilly's Mounjaro demonstrates efficacy in adolescents with diabetes
Published on 09/18/2025 at 08:36 am EDT
