Eli Lilly announces the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Adverum Biotechnologies, a clinical-stage company specializing in intravitreal gene therapies for eye diseases.



The transaction values Adverum at $3.56 per share in cash, plus a contingent value right (CVR) of up to $8.91, for a total potential value of $12.47 per share.



Adverum's lead compound, Ixo-vec, is intended to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) with a single administration and has received several fast-track designations (Fast Track, RMAT, PRIME).



Andrew Adams, vice president at Lilly, highlights the potential to "transform the treatment of AMD." Eli Lilly will provide up to $65 million in secured financing to support clinical trials prior to the closing of the transaction, which is expected in Q4 2025.



The transaction was unanimously approved by Adverum's board of directors.