On Tuesday, Eli Lilly announced its intention to invest $5bn in the construction of a new plant west of Richmond, Virginia, which will become its first facility entirely dedicated to active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and its portfolio of conjugated drugs and monoclonal antibodies.



Earlier this year, the American pharmaceutical company announced at a press conference in Washington, D.C., its intention to strengthen its industrial footprint in the United States in various therapeutic areas by building four new plants.



The plant to be built in Virginia will be the first announced in this series and is part of the $50 billion investment package that Lilly has committed to in the US since 2020.



At this site, Lilly plans to focus on developing its domestic production of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), a targeted therapy that delivers powerful drugs directly to diseased cells.



The company says it plans to use a number of advanced technologies at the site, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, and automation systems.



The plant, which is expected to be completed within the next five years, is expected to create over 650 new jobs.