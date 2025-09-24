Eli Lilly announces the construction of a $6.5bn plant in Houston dedicated to the production of synthetic drug active ingredients. This will be the second of four new industrial units planned for this year in the United States. The opening is scheduled within five years.



The site will create 615 skilled jobs and 4,000 construction jobs. It will produce, among other things, orforglipron, an oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, which Lilly plans to submit to the authorities for obesity by the end of 2025.



Management says that this project will ensure faster and safer access to orforglipron and other treatments. The group will use AI, automation, and data to optimize operations and will collaborate with local universities to train future talent.



This development, supported by local incentives, represents one of the largest pharmaceutical investments in the US and is expected to generate a strong multiplier effect on the Houston economy.