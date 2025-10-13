Eli Lilly announces the presentation of new results at the ESMO Congress (to be held on October 17-21 in Berlin), including the primary overall survival analysis from the Phase 3 monarchE study of Verzenio (abemaciclib) in high-risk early HR+ (hormone receptor-positive), HER2- breast cancer.



The program also includes an analysis of the prognostic/predictive role of the Ki-67 index in monarchE.



The pipeline will also be highlighted with olomorasib in non-small cell lung cancer with active brain metastases; LY4064809/STX-478 in advanced breast cancer with PIK3CA gene mutation; vepugratinib in urothelial (bladder) cancers; and LY4170156 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; as well as a poster on Inluriyo in advanced or metastatic HR+ breast cancer.



Jacob Van Naarden, president of Lilly Oncology, emphasizes that these data "reinforce Lilly's commitment to improving outcomes in oncology" and support the move toward advanced-stage studies.