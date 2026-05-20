Elior Group lowers guidance after a challenging first half

Elior Group reported mixed first-half results, characterized by organic growth limited to 1.3% on revenue of 3.18 billion euros. Top-line expansion was primarily driven by Multiservices, which saw organic growth of 2.6%, while Contract Catering faced a more fragmented environment.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/20/2026 at 12:24 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In contrast, the group's profitability deteriorated significantly. Adjusted EBITDA came in at 95 million euros for the first half, down from 132 million euros a year earlier, dragging the margin down to 3%. This performance includes a 25 million euro exceptional provision related to loss-at-completion on a contract with an Italian rail operator amid a pricing dispute. Excluding this item, the adjusted EBITA margin stood at 3.9%, compared to 4.1% last year. This decline mainly reflects a lower contribution from Contract Catering, which was only partially offset by positive momentum in Multiservices activities.



Adjusted for this exceptional item, net income reached 46 million euros, a slight increase compared to the first half of 2024/25. After accounting for the provision related to the Italian contract, reported net profit stood at 21 million euros.



The group nevertheless generated positive free cash flow of 9 million euros in the first half. Elior noted that this trend reflects both the seasonality of the business and ongoing capital expenditures, following an exceptional impact on working capital last year linked to the rollout of its new securitization program.



Against this backdrop, the group has revised its annual targets downward to account for delays in the start-up of certain contracts and persistent inflationary pressures. Elior is now targeting organic growth of between 1% and 2%, down from the previous 3% to 4% range. The adjusted EBITA margin, excluding exceptional items, is expected to be around 3%, compared to the prior guidance of 3.5% to 3.7%. The leverage ratio is now projected to be approximately 3.5x EBITDA, versus the roughly 3x previously anticipated.



Despite this guidance adjustment, Elior Group highlighted encouraging commercial momentum across several markets, illustrated by new contract wins at the end of March and the maintenance of its investment policy. Furthermore, the group stated it remains confident in its medium-term profitable growth trajectory, supported notably by the stability of its anchor shareholders and a liquidity position exceeding 500 million euros as of late March 2026.