Elior shares were among the biggest fallers on the SBF 120 on Friday on the Paris Stock Exchange, a decline largely fueled by a downgrade by Deutsche Bank analysts, who no longer recommend buying the stock.
At around 10:45 a.m., the stock was down 3.7% while the SBF 120 was up 0.7%, with trading volumes already well above the average for the last four sessions.
In a study devoted to the European hotel, restaurant, and leisure sector, Deutsche Bank indicates that 2025 was broadly in line with its expectations, with weaker growth in the United States, rather modest operational trends in Europe, and very good momentum in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, with the exception of China.
In this context, the pan-European STOXX Travel & Leisure sector index (-2% this year) significantly underperformed the STOXX 600 (+13.9% since January 1), the analyst points out.
As for the 14 large caps covered by the broker in the sector, the decline has reached as much as 12.5%, he adds.
Recalling that the travel and leisure sector's activity remains highly correlated with economic growth from a historical perspective, Deutsche Bank notes in its report that the outlook for 2026 does not appear very solid.
Its recommendation on Elior has therefore been downgraded from "buy" to "hold," with a target price reduced from €4 to €3.5.
Elior shares are down 6.6% this year, compared with a 9.8% gain for the SBF 120 index.
Elior Group is one of the world's leaders in contract institutional catering. The group manages restaurants located in businesses and public buildings, educational institutions, health care facilities and nursing homes. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- management of restaurants (72.4%);
- supply of services to businesses (27.4%): hospitality, cleanliness, interim and recruitment services, remote monitoring services, hostile environments services, etc.;
- other (0.2%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (51.8%), Europe (26.4%) and others (21.8%).
