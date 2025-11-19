The Elior Group has posted a positive net income, Group share, of EUR88 million for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, marking a significant turnaround from last year's loss of EUR41 million.

The Group's consolidated revenue reached EUR6,150 million for the full 2024-2025 fiscal year, up from EUR6,053 million in the previous year.

On a like-for-like basis, revenue grew by +3.1%, driven by a +0.7% volume effect and a +2.4% price effect.

The Group's consolidated adjusted EBITA stood at EUR202 million for 2024-2025, an increase from EUR167 million in the prior year. As a result, the adjusted EBITA margin improved by 50 basis points, reaching 3.3%.

Looking ahead, Elior has set its financial targets for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, aiming for organic revenue growth between +3% and +4%, and an adjusted EBITA margin in the range of 3.5% to 3.7%, representing an improvement of +20 to +40 basis points.