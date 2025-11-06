Elis announces the acquisition of Acquaflash, a company based in Brasilia. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed and the integration will be effective in the group's accounts from November 1, 2025.



Operating a laundry facility mainly dedicated to the healthcare sector, particularly for the supply of flat linen, this Brazilian company employs around 380 people and generated revenue of around €6m in 2024.



This acquisition is part of Elis' growth strategy in Latin America. Through this transaction, it is consolidating its territorial network and its ability to support its customers in the hospital sector throughout Brazil.