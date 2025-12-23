Elis Acquires Adrett Company in Germany

Elis has announced the acquisition of 100% of Adrett Textilservice GmbH Wäscherei und Reinigung, a company operating a modern laundry facility located in Schuby, in northern Germany, near the Danish border.

Adrett offers linen rental and maintenance services to clients in the hotel and restaurant sector, a particularly dynamic market in Germany. This new acquisition will strengthen Elis's existing network.



The company currently employs around 140 people, and its management team will remain in place. Its revenue, estimated at approximately 12 million euros in 2025, will be consolidated into Elis's accounts as of January 1, 2026.