Elis Acquires Adrett Company in Germany
Elis has announced the acquisition of 100% of Adrett Textilservice GmbH Wäscherei und Reinigung, a company operating a modern laundry facility located in Schuby, in northern Germany, near the Danish border.
Published on 12/23/2025 at 02:19 am EST
The company currently employs around 140 people, and its management team will remain in place. Its revenue, estimated at approximately 12 million euros in 2025, will be consolidated into Elis's accounts as of January 1, 2026.