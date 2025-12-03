Elis Acquires French Laundry Near Basel
Published on 12/03/2025 at 03:24 am EST
Elis has announced the acquisition of 100% of JP Muller, a French company operating a modern laundry facility located about ten kilometers from Basel. JP Muller employs approximately 50 staff members and reported an annual revenue of around EUR7 million.
Muller provides flat linen services to clients in the hospitality and restaurant sectors throughout the Grand-Est region of France, as well as in the Basel area of Switzerland. The company will be consolidated into Elis's financial statements starting December 1, 2025.