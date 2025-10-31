Elis announces the acquisition of 100% of Larosé GmbH and Mittledeutsche Wäscherei GmbH, a group that employs around 145 people and serves eastern Germany through its two laundries located in Schönebeck and Berlin.



"Larosé caters to customers in the healthcare sector and offers a diverse range of rental and maintenance services for flat linen, workwear, and residents' linen," it said.



Larosé generated revenue of around €13m in 2024 and will be consolidated in the accounts from November 1. Its acquisition strengthens Elis' network in Germany, particularly in Berlin, where it did not previously have a laundry facility.