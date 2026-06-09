Elis acquires RS10 in Spain

Elis has announced the 100% acquisition of RS10 Servicios Tratamientos y Mantenimientos de Tejidos in Spain. Located northeast of Barcelona, RS10 operates a modern laundry facility primarily serving the healthcare sector, while also catering to hospitality clients.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/09/2026 at 01:27 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

With a workforce of 90 employees, RS10 mainly provides rental and maintenance services for flat linen and workwear. The company generated revenue of 5.5 million euros in 2025 and will be consolidated into Elis' accounts as of June 1, 2026.



The French group, a leader in the rental and maintenance of flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being equipment, stated that this acquisition will strengthen its presence in the local public healthcare sector while increasing its industrial capacity in the region.