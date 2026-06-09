With a workforce of 90 employees, RS10 mainly provides rental and maintenance services for flat linen and workwear. The company generated revenue of 5.5 million euros in 2025 and will be consolidated into Elis' accounts as of June 1, 2026.

The French group, a leader in the rental and maintenance of flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being equipment, stated that this acquisition will strengthen its presence in the local public healthcare sector while increasing its industrial capacity in the region.