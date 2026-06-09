Elis has announced the 100% acquisition of RS10 Servicios Tratamientos y Mantenimientos de Tejidos in Spain. Located northeast of Barcelona, RS10 operates a modern laundry facility primarily serving the healthcare sector, while also catering to hospitality clients.
With a workforce of 90 employees, RS10 mainly provides rental and maintenance services for flat linen and workwear. The company generated revenue of 5.5 million euros in 2025 and will be consolidated into Elis' accounts as of June 1, 2026.
The French group, a leader in the rental and maintenance of flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being equipment, stated that this acquisition will strengthen its presence in the local public healthcare sector while increasing its industrial capacity in the region.
Elis figures among the European leaders in services of rental and maintenance of table and household linen, work clothes and hygiene and wellness equipment. The services are provided to more than 400,000 companies operating in the hotel and restaurant trade, the health sector (public hospitals, private clinics and retirement homes), industry, commerce (hypermarkets and supermarkets and retail stores) and services (cleaning companies, the professions, public authorities, etc.).
At the end of 2025, the group had more than 480 production and distribution centers worldwide.
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