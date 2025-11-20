The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has notified France's AMF (Autorité des marchés financiers) that, as of November 17, it has fallen below the 20% threshold of voting rights in Elis, following an increase in the total number of voting rights within the company.

According to the filing, CPPIB now holds 28,108,795 Elis shares, representing 56,217,590 voting rights. This amounts to 11.88% of the company's share capital and 19.77% of the voting rights in the provider of linen, workwear, and hygiene equipment rental and maintenance services.