Elis has announced that its capital increase reserved for employees resulted in the issuance, on November 13, of 889,250 new shares (including free shares), representing 0.38% of the share capital, for a total issue amount of 15 million euros.

As a reminder, this operation allowed Elis employees to invest in the company's stock at a unit price of 16.86 euros. A total of 5.8% of employees across 20 countries chose to participate, either directly or via the Elis employee investment fund (FCPE).

The newly created shares, which carry current dividend rights, were admitted for trading on Euronext Paris on the same day. The new share capital of the industrial laundry group is now divided into 237,553,695 shares.