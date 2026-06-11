Elis joins the Board of Directors of the UN Global Compact - Network France

Elis has announced its appointment to the Board of Directors of the United Nations Global Compact - Network France, strengthening its involvement within the initiative's largest local network, which brings together over 2,300 members across France.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/11/2026 at 02:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

A signatory of the Global Compact since 2006, the textile rental and maintenance group has affirmed its commitment for twenty years to the Ten Principles of the United Nations regarding human rights, labor standards, the environment, and anti-corruption.



By joining the board of this network today, alongside other committed stakeholders, Elis intends to actively support organizational transformation and the integration of CSR at the heart of corporate strategies.



The Global Compact - Network France is tasked with supporting the implementation of the Ten Principles of the Global Compact, as well as the 17 SDGs, by the French economic sector. This voluntary CSR commitment aligns the French private sector with the 2030 Agenda, and more specifically with the Paris Agreement.