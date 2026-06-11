Elis joins the Board of Directors of the UN Global Compact - Network France
Elis has announced its appointment to the Board of Directors of the United Nations Global Compact - Network France, strengthening its involvement within the initiative's largest local network, which brings together over 2,300 members across France.
A signatory of the Global Compact since 2006, the textile rental and maintenance group has affirmed its commitment for twenty years to the Ten Principles of the United Nations regarding human rights, labor standards, the environment, and anti-corruption.
By joining the board of this network today, alongside other committed stakeholders, Elis intends to actively support organizational transformation and the integration of CSR at the heart of corporate strategies.
The Global Compact - Network France is tasked with supporting the implementation of the Ten Principles of the Global Compact, as well as the 17 SDGs, by the French economic sector. This voluntary CSR commitment aligns the French private sector with the 2030 Agenda, and more specifically with the Paris Agreement.
Elis figures among the European leaders in services of rental and maintenance of table and household linen, work clothes and hygiene and wellness equipment. The services are provided to more than 400,000 companies operating in the hotel and restaurant trade, the health sector (public hospitals, private clinics and retirement homes), industry, commerce (hypermarkets and supermarkets and retail stores) and services (cleaning companies, the professions, public authorities, etc.).
At the end of 2025, the group had more than 480 production and distribution centers worldwide.
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