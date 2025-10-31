Elis reports revenue of €1.25bn for Q3 2025, up 5.3% (+4.2% organic growth), supported by strong summer activity in the hotel and restaurant sector in France and Southern Europe.



The industrial laundry group reports continued strong sales momentum in most countries, particularly in the workwear market, as well as a good performance in Latin America.



"The wide diversity of our customers and areas of activity mitigates the effects of the slowdown observed in certain European sectors," CEO Xavier Martiré said, adding that the company will actively pursue its strategy of targeted acquisitions.



Elis confirms its targets for 2025, including organic revenue growth of just under +4%, as well as slight growth in adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT margin, current net income per share and free cash flow.