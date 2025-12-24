Elis Reduces Its Share Capital by Cancelling Treasury Shares
Published on 12/24/2025 at 02:12 am EST
All cancelled shares were repurchased on the market as part of the share buyback program announced last March 6 by the linen and workwear rental and maintenance group, alongside the release of its 2024 results.
As a reminder, this €150 million share buyback program was part of the company's new capital allocation policy, which also included an annual dividend of €0.45 per share.
Following this capital reduction, Elis's new share capital is divided into 232,848,588 shares. Furthermore, after this reduction, the company still holds 239,759 treasury shares, representing 0.10% of the capital.