Elis Reduces Its Share Capital by Cancelling Treasury Shares

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/24/2025 at 02:12 am EST

Elis announced that its Management Board has decided to reduce its share capital, under the authorization granted by the General Meetings of May 2024 and May 2025, by cancelling 4,705,107 treasury shares, representing 1.98% of the capital.



All cancelled shares were repurchased on the market as part of the share buyback program announced last March 6 by the linen and workwear rental and maintenance group, alongside the release of its 2024 results.



As a reminder, this €150 million share buyback program was part of the company's new capital allocation policy, which also included an annual dividend of €0.45 per share.



Following this capital reduction, Elis's new share capital is divided into 232,848,588 shares. Furthermore, after this reduction, the company still holds 239,759 treasury shares, representing 0.10% of the capital.