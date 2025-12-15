Elis remains on the CDP's "A-List."
Published on 12/15/2025 at 03:32 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
This distinction, awarded to the top 4% of companies most committed to climate action among more than 25,000 companies assessed worldwide by the CDP in 2025, confirms, according to Elis, "the benefits of its circular model."
As a reminder, each year, at the request of numerous investors, the CDP conducts a campaign to assess companies' climate commitments and ranks them from "A" (highest rating) to "D-".