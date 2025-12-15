Elis remains on the CDP's "A-List."

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/15/2025 at 03:32 am EST

The linen and clothing rental and maintenance group Elis has announced that it has obtained an "A" rating in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Climate Questionnaire for the second consecutive year, maintaining its position on the CDP's "A-List."



This distinction, awarded to the top 4% of companies most committed to climate action among more than 25,000 companies assessed worldwide by the CDP in 2025, confirms, according to Elis, "the benefits of its circular model."



As a reminder, each year, at the request of numerous investors, the CDP conducts a campaign to assess companies' climate commitments and ranks them from "A" (highest rating) to "D-".