The published revenue reached €4,796.8 million in 2025, representing growth of +4.9%, including +3.8% organic growth, +1.8% scope effect, and -0.7% currency effect.
This performance is driven by strong commercial momentum in professional clothing (Industry, Commerce & Services). In the Hospitality & Catering segment, the summer season was well oriented and benefited from a favorable comparison base.
In the fourth quarter of 2025, published revenue increased by +2.7% (+2.5% organic growth and +0.2% scope effect related to the acquisition of JP Muller, consolidated since December 1, 2025).
The group confirms its 2025 financial targets, as communicated on March 6, 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT margins, as well as current net earnings per share (on a diluted basis) and free cash flow, are expected to show slight progress compared to 2024.
As part of the new capital allocation policy, the reduction in the debt leverage will be limited to approximately -0.1x for the year 2025.
Elis figures among the European leaders in services of rental and maintenance of table and household linen, work clothes and hygiene and wellness equipment. The services are provided to more than 400,000 companies operating in the hotel and restaurant trade, the health sector (public hospitals, private clinics and retirement homes), industry, commerce (hypermarkets and supermarkets and retail stores) and services (cleaning companies, the professions, public authorities, etc.).
At the end of 2024, the group had 466 production and distribution centers worldwide.
