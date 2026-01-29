Elis Reports Record Revenue of €4,796.8 Million in 2025, Up 4.9%

Jacques Meaudre Publié on 01/29/2026 at 12:12 pm EST Avertissement légal Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The published revenue reached €4,796.8 million in 2025, representing growth of +4.9%, including +3.8% organic growth, +1.8% scope effect, and -0.7% currency effect.



This performance is driven by strong commercial momentum in professional clothing (Industry, Commerce & Services). In the Hospitality & Catering segment, the summer season was well oriented and benefited from a favorable comparison base.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, published revenue increased by +2.7% (+2.5% organic growth and +0.2% scope effect related to the acquisition of JP Muller, consolidated since December 1, 2025).



The group confirms its 2025 financial targets, as communicated on March 6, 2025.



Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT margins, as well as current net earnings per share (on a diluted basis) and free cash flow, are expected to show slight progress compared to 2024.



As part of the new capital allocation policy, the reduction in the debt leverage will be limited to approximately -0.1x for the year 2025.