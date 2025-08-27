Elis, the world leader in circular services, yesterday announced that, as part of its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) program, it has successfully placed, €350m in principal amount of senior unsecured bonds with a maturity of six years and a fixed annual coupon of 3.40%.



The net proceeds from this issue will be used primarily to refinance the €350m bond maturing on February 15, 2026.



The placement of this issue was carried out by a syndicate of nine banks: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Crédit Agricole CIB, CIC, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, HSBC, La Banque Postale, Natixis, and Société Générale.