UBS believes that the results are in line with expectations for Q3 2025, with strong performances in the hotel sector and in Latin America. Following this publication, the analyst maintains his buy recommendation on the stock, while nudging up his target price for it to €29.4 (from €29.1). This new TP represents 21% upside potential for the stock.



Q3 2025 results are in line with expectations and forecasts for FY 2025 have been confirmed. Elis reported a slight slowdown in Europe, UBS notes.



The analyst now targets organic growth of 3.5% for FY 2026, with adjusted EBITDA and EBIT margins up around 20bp.



Elis has confirmed its targets for 2025, including organic revenue growth of just under +4%, as well as a slight improvement in its adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT margin, underlying EPS and free cash flow.