Elisabeth Cunin leaves the Mercialys board of directors
Published on 12/12/2025 at 01:44 am EST
Her resignation will take effect on December 31. Elisabeth Cunin chaired the Appointments and Compensation Committee from 2017 to 2021, then the Strategy and Transformation Committee from 2021 to 2024.
"During her years in office, Elisabeth Cunin has made a significant contribution to strengthening governance, evolving strategy, and developing the company," said the commercial real estate company.