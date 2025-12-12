Elisabeth Cunin leaves the Mercialys board of directors

Published on 12/12/2025

Mercialys announced that, due to a growing number of professional commitments, Elisabeth Cunin, a director of the company since 2012, has informed the board of directors of her wish not to continue her term of office.



Her resignation will take effect on December 31. Elisabeth Cunin chaired the Appointments and Compensation Committee from 2017 to 2021, then the Strategy and Transformation Committee from 2021 to 2024.



"During her years in office, Elisabeth Cunin has made a significant contribution to strengthening governance, evolving strategy, and developing the company," said the commercial real estate company.