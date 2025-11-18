Activist fund Elliott Investment Management has taken a significant stake in Barrick Mining, potentially investing up to $700m, according to the Financial Times. This investment would make Elliott one of the top ten shareholders in the Canadian mining group, which is currently facing major operational and managerial challenges.

Barrick has recently had a difficult year, marked by the loss of control of its gold mine in Mali, resulting in a $1bn write-down, and the departure of its CEO Mark Bristow, a key figure in the company for nearly seven years. In this context, the group is reportedly considering a major reorganization, with a possible split of its activities between a North American entity and another grouping its assets in Africa and Asia.

Elliott actively supports this separation project, believing that it would create value for shareholders and better align the group's regional strategies. The Fourmile project in Nevada could become one of the pillars of the North American branch.