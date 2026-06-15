Elliott Takes Stake in Bunzl and Demands Share Buybacks

The American activist fund Elliott Investment Management has acquired approximately 5% of Bunzl, becoming one of the largest shareholders in the British professional supplies distributor. This stake was favorably received by the markets, with the stock rising as much as 3.7% before maintaining a more moderate gain during the session. Bunzl is currently valued at approximately £8.23bn, and its shares have risen by about 25% since the beginning of the year.

Nicolas Thomas Published on 06/15/2026 at 10:50 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to Reuters sources, Elliott wants Bunzl to launch a share buyback program that could represent up to 10% of its market capitalization over the next twelve months. The fund is also calling for a strategic review of the group's North American operations to improve its valuation. Bunzl stated that it remains committed to dialogue with all its shareholders and maintains its objective of long-term value creation.