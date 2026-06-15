Elliott Takes Stake in Bunzl and Demands Share Buybacks
The American activist fund Elliott Investment Management has acquired approximately 5% of Bunzl, becoming one of the largest shareholders in the British professional supplies distributor. This stake was favorably received by the markets, with the stock rising as much as 3.7% before maintaining a more moderate gain during the session. Bunzl is currently valued at approximately £8.23bn, and its shares have risen by about 25% since the beginning of the year.
According to Reuters sources, Elliott wants Bunzl to launch a share buyback program that could represent up to 10% of its market capitalization over the next twelve months. The fund is also calling for a strategic review of the group's North American operations to improve its valuation. Bunzl stated that it remains committed to dialogue with all its shareholders and maintains its objective of long-term value creation.
Bunzl plc specializes in the distribution of hygiene and safety packages, products, and materials. The group also offers packaging products, restaurant items (cutlery, glassware, kitchen utensils, etc.), cleaning products (soaps, detergents, toilet paper, custodial products, polishes, washing machines, etc.), and personal protection equipment (gloves, masks, clothing, etc.).
Net sales break down by sector into food services (31,1%), grocery stores (24,2%), safety (14.9%), hygiene and cleaning (10.7%), retail (7,8%), healthcare (7%), and other (4.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom and Ireland (15.9%), Continental Europe (20.6%), North America (53%) and other (10.5%).
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