Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, has acquired 2.5 million shares in the American technology group for a total value of $1.06bn based on the current share price, according to a form filed with the SEC on Monday.



These purchases were made directly on the market on Thursday, September 12, according to the document available on the stockmarket authority's website.



Following this news, Tesla's share price jumped 6.5% on Monday morning in New York, rising above the $400 mark for the first time since January.



From an investor's perspective, Elon Musk's decision to increase his stake illustrates his commitment to the electric vehicle manufacturer, just ten days after presenting a compensation plan that could see him earn $1 trillion.



According to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives these developments come as Tesla and Musk prepare to embark on a "crucial" chapter in the company's history, marked by the AI revolution and the rise of "robotaxis."



Investors are beginning to put short-term demand concerns into perspective and realize that Tesla is in pole position to dominate the autonomous vehicle market, with robotaxis that could be deployed in 30 to 35 US cities within a year, he notes.



"We also believe that the new package offered to Musk has reassured investors: it guarantees that he will remain CEO until at least 2030," Wedbush continues.



"And given that Musk remains Tesla's number one asset, the board of directors clearly made the right choice," he concludes.



Note that Tesla shares are still down around 2% since the beginning of the year.