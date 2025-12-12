On Thursday Elon Musk confirmed that SpaceX is considering an IPO in 2026, publicly validating reports by several specialized media. On his platform X, the CEO called journalist Eric Berger's revelations "accurate," for the first time officially acknowledging the space giant's IPO plan, which is now valued at about $800bn following a recent fundraising round.

Bloomberg says that SpaceX is preparing to raise over $30bn as part of the operation. Musk aims to position the company as a key player - not only in crewed flights and satellite services - but also in the development of orbital data centers, tied to the growing needs of artificial intelligence. He also specified that, despite its collaboration with NASA, almost all (over 95%) of SpaceX's revenue would come from the private sector, refuting accusations of dependence on public funds.

Politically, Musk could benefit from a favorable context: the nomination of Jared Isaacman, an entrepreneur and former passenger on SpaceX commercial missions, to lead NASA has been approved in committee and awaits a final Senate vote. This strengthened institutional support comes as relations between Musk and Donald Trump appear to have warmed, as evidenced by the executive's presence at the latest state dinner at the White House. This dynamic could influence the IPO's conditions, which is one of the most anticipated in the space sector.